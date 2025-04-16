In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X1 and BYD Atto 3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport and BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X1 vs Atto 3 Comparison