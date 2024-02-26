Saved Articles

BMW M8 vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M8 vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Land cruiser
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 2.15 Cr₹ 2.1 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl11 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.10 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.59-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8V6 3.3L Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
647-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,38,96,8302,42,21,193
Ex-Showroom Price
2,18,00,0002,10,00,000
RTO
13,65,33026,39,730
Insurance
7,31,0005,80,963
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,6365,20,607

    Latest News

    Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Here is a detailed list of the accessories that you can purchase if you own this SUV.
    Own a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Here are your accessory options
    26 Feb 2024
    269 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 have been affected by the recall, the automaker has announced
    New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 recalled in India for transmission update
    22 Feb 2024
    BYD is showcasing its ambitions with a lineup that includes a 1,200-horsepower luxury SUV capable of floating on water, highlighting its technological prowess and its entry into the luxury market.
    BYD’s floating car takes centre stage at Geneva Motor Show. Check details
    27 Feb 2024
    Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are two of the flagship and best-selling models from the Japanese auto giant. Both have seen high demand and longe waiting periods since launch.
    Toyota Innova, Urban Cruiser HyRyder waiting period reduce
    23 Feb 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
