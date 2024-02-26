In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. M8 vs Land Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Land cruiser Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 2.15 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Mileage 8.77 kmpl 11 kmpl Engine Capacity 4395 cc 3346 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6