BMW M8 vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M8 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M8 vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Macan ev
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 2.15 Cr₹ 1.65 Cr
Range-591 km/charge
Mileage8.77 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-100 kWh
Engine Capacity4395 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.15 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Turbo
₹1.65 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.59-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
647591 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.33.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,38,96,8301,72,18,123
Ex-Showroom Price
2,18,00,0001,65,00,000
RTO
13,65,33054,000
Insurance
7,31,0006,63,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,6363,70,084

