In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. S-Class [2021-2026]: 2925 cc engine, 12 to 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M8
|S-class [2021-2026]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|₹ 1.79 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|12 to 18 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-