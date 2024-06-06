HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.43 Cr (last recorded price) for 600 4MATIC. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Maybach GLS [2021-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Maybach GLS [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Maybach gls [2021-2024]
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.15 Cr₹ 2.43 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl8.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc3982 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders88

Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm730 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.598.5
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V84.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
647765
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.16.26
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R19285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlMulti-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlDouble Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R19325 / 40 R22
Ground Clearance
130-
Length
48675205
Wheelbase
28273135
Kerb Weight
19602785
Height
13531838
Width
19072030
Bootspace
420520
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
45
Doors
25
Fuel Tank Capacity
6890
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,38,96,8302,77,64,405
Ex-Showroom Price
2,18,00,0002,43,10,000
RTO
13,65,33024,85,000
Insurance
7,31,0009,68,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,13,6365,96,765

