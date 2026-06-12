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BMW M8 vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 G-class
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.44 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders86

Filters
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
8.77 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8-
Driving Range
596 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres6.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R2020
Length
4867 mm4825 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
2827 mm2890 mm
Height
1362 mm1973 mm
Width
1907 mm2187 mm
Bootspace
420 litres640 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres100 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
YesCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
16-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Differential Lock
NoCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,55,2303,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,44,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
24,54,73036,79,000
Insurance
9,00,00011,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,5687,27,122
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined Diesel EngineOff-Road CapabilityLuxurious Interior

Cons

Cramped Second Row

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