In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M8 and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M8
|Range rover
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-