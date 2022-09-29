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BMW M8 vs Land Rover Range Rover

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M8 and Land Rover Range Rover, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Range Rover Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Range rover
BrandBMWLand Rover
Price₹ 2.44 Cr₹ 2.4 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.77 kmpl8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity4395 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.77 kmpl13.16 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm346 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV
Driving Range
596 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds6.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.77 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlSLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20285 / 45 R22
Length
4867 mm5252 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm219 mm
Wheelbase
2827 mm3197 mm
Height
1362 mm1870 mm
Width
1907 mm2209 mm
Bootspace
420 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres80 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips(Electronic)
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesShark Fin Antenna
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,55,2302,80,11,450
Ex-Showroom Price
2,44,00,0002,40,00,000
RTO
24,54,73030,54,000
Insurance
9,00,0009,56,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,5686,02,075
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

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