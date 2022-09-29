In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Lamborghini Urus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 3.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Twin-Turbo V8. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M8
|Urus
|Brand
|BMW
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|₹ 3.1 Cr
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|8