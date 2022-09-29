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BMW M8 vs Lamborghini Huracan Evo

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Huracan Evo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M8 Huracan evo
BrandBMWLamborghini
Price₹ 2.44 Cr₹ 3.22 Cr
Mileage8.77 kmpl7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity4395 cc5204 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders810

Filters
M8
BMW M8
Coupe
₹2.44 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Huracan Evo
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
RWD
₹3.22 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW M8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Steering Wheel
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm600 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.77 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm602 bhp @ 8000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8V10 90° IDS, 40 valves
Driving Range
596 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboNo
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5204 cc, 10 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20245 / 30 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlMagneto-rheological
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlMagneto-rheological
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
4867 mm4520
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Wheelbase
2827 mm2620
Height
1362 mm1165
Width
1907 mm2236
Bootspace
420 litres150
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1
Seating Capacity
4 Person2
Doors
2 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres83
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split-
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, BlackCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,77,55,2303,67,45,272
Ex-Showroom Price
2,44,00,0003,22,00,000
RTO
24,54,73032,74,000
Insurance
9,00,00012,70,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,96,5687,89,799

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