In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M8 and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M8 vs Huracan Evo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M8
|Huracan evo
|Brand
|BMW
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|₹ 3.22 Cr
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|7.2 to 7.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|5204 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|10