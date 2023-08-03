Saved Articles

BMW M5 vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2023 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.69 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.1219.28 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged V8Petrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
6201157 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,16,2721,37,37,316
Ex-Showroom Price
1,68,90,0001,19,90,000
RTO
17,43,00012,53,000
Insurance
6,82,7724,93,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,15,1822,95,268

    Latest News

    Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
    2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
    3 Aug 2023
    New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
    India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
    21 Jun 2023
    MBP M502N and MBP C1002V break cover at Auto Expo 2023
    Auto Expo 2023: Italian motorcycle brand MBP makes India debut with two bikes
    12 Jan 2023
    BMW hopes the battery-electric powered M-badged cars will outsell the internal combustion engine-powered cars in 2028.
    BMW betting big on battery electric M cars, hopes BEVs to outsell ICEs in 2028
    21 Mar 2023
    Latest Videos

    BMW M5 CS 2022 launched, the most powerful M in history.
28 Jan 2021
    BMW M5 CS 2022 launched, the most powerful M in history
    28 Jan 2021
    BMW has unveiled the new i4 electric sedan and the i4 M50 performance version of the entry-level electric sedan.
2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50: First look
2 Jun 2021
    2022 BMW i4 and i4 M50: First look
    2 Jun 2021
    BMW M5 Competition performance sedan is powered by a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology that can generate 625 hp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque.
Watch: BMW launches M5 Competition sedan in India
1 Jul 2021
    Watch: BMW launches M5 Competition sedan in India
    1 Jul 2021
    The new M5 series that comes with fresh styling elements and tech upgrades.
    Watch: 2021 BMW M5 and M5 Competition get sharper than ever
    17 Jun 2020
