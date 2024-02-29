In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Turbo. M5: 4395 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. M5 vs Macan EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS M5 Macan ev Brand BMW Porsche Price ₹ 1.69 Cr ₹ 1.65 Cr Range - 591 km/charge Mileage 9.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 100 kWh Engine Capacity 4395 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)