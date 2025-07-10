In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M5
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|69 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|49.75 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|18.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-