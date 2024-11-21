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BMW M5 vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M5 911 gt3
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.99 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Range69 km/charge-
Mileage49.75 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity18.6 kWh-
Engine Capacity-3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.99 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW M5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Exhaust Pipe
Front Left Side
Top View
Left Side View
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
1000 Nm @ 1800 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
717 bhp @ 5600 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged V8Naturally Aspirated
Battery Capacity
18.6 kWh-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds3.4 seconds
Driving Range
69 km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
285 / 40 R20255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper ControlDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R21315 / 30 R21
Bootspace
530 litres132 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
4 Doors2 Doors
Ground Clearance
128 mm-
Length
4983 mm4573 mm
Wheelbase
2982 mm2457 mm
Kerb Weight
1970 kg1435 kg
Height
1469 mm1279 mm
Width
1903 mm1852 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
IlluminatedMetallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
186+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Find My Car
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
NoYes
Interior Colours
Silverstone | Black , Aragon Brown | Black , Black | BlackBlack, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,27,43,3453,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,00,0002,74,96,000
RTO
20,44,00028,03,600
Insurance
7,98,84510,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,88,8436,74,733

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