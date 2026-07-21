In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition and Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs Maybach GLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M5
|Maybach gls
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|Range
|69 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|49.75 kmpl
|8.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|18.6 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3982 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-