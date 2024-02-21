In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz GLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz GLS Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 450 4matic. M5: 4395 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. M5 vs GLS Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS M5 Gls Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.69 Cr ₹ 1.32 Cr Mileage 9.1 kmpl - Engine Capacity 4395 cc 2989 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6