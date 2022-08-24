In 2026, when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M5
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|69 km/charge
|526 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|18.6 kWh
|107.8 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|-