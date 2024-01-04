In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs 1.69 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster Price starts at Rs 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC+. M5: 4395 cc engine, 9.12 kmpl mileage. AMG SL 55 Roadster: 3982 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less