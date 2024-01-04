Saved Articles

BMW M5 vs Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

M5
BMW M5
Competition
₹1.69 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
AMG SL 55 Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster
4MATIC+
₹2.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm700 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.12-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm469 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
Twin-Turbocharged V84.0-litre twin-turbo V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
620-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.33.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3982 cc, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,93,16,2722,68,42,169
Ex-Showroom Price
1,68,90,0002,35,00,000
RTO
17,43,00024,04,000
Insurance
6,82,7729,37,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,15,1825,76,942

