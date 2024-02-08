In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4Matic Plus. M5: 4395 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. AMG GLE Coupe: 2999 cc engine, 9.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. M5 vs AMG GLE Coupe Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS M5 Amg gle coupe Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.69 Cr ₹ 1.85 Cr Mileage 9.1 kmpl 9.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 4395 cc 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6