In 2026, when choosing between the BMW M5 and Land Rover Range Rover, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M5 vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M5
|Range rover
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|69 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|18.6 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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