In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Vellfire
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|19.28 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-