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BMW M4 Competition vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M4 competition Vellfire
BrandBMWToyota
Price₹ 1.53 Cr₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage9.7 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M4 Competition Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6Petrol Hybrid
Driving Range
576 Km1157 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear AxleDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front AxleMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20225 / 55 R19
Length
4794 mm5010 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm-
Wheelbase
2857 mm3000 mm
Kerb Weight
1725 kg2065 kg
Height
1393 mm1950 mm
Width
1887 mm1850 mm
Bootspace
440 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
YesNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicPlastic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
1615
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch14 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
OptionalNo
Lane Departure Prevention
OptionalNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalNo
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (JNCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront and Middle Row
Interior Colours
BlackBeige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,05,9581,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,00,0001,19,73,400
RTO
15,84,00012,37,700
Insurance
6,21,4582,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,76,2712,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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