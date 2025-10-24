In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6