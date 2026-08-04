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BMW M4 Competition vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M4 competition Taycan
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.53 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage9.7 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M4 Competition Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6-
Driving Range
576 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
250 Kmph230 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear AxleAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front AxleAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20-
Length
4794 mm4963 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm127 mm
Wheelbase
2857 mm2900 mm
Kerb Weight
1725 kg-
Height
1393 mm1379 mm
Width
1887 mm2144 mm
Bootspace
440 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body Kit
YesNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Speakers
16-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
OptionalYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,05,9581,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,00,0001,67,00,000
RTO
15,84,00054,000
Insurance
6,21,4586,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,76,2713,74,545

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