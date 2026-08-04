In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Taycan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Taycan
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.67 Cr
|Range
|-
|452-544 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|89 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-