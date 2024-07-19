In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Panamera Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Panamera
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.7 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2894 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6