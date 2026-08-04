In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Macan ev
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|-
|591 -641 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|100 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)