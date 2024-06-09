HT Auto
BMW M4 Competition vs Nissan GT-R

In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M4 competition Gt-r
BrandBMWNissan
Price₹ 1.53 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Mileage9.7 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc3799 cc
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66

M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I63.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Driving Range
576 Km627 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear AxleIndependent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front AxleIndependent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20255 / 40 R20
Length
4794 mm4710 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm110 mm
Wheelbase
2857 mm2780 mm
Kerb Weight
1725 kg1752 kg
Height
1393 mm1370 mm
Width
1887 mm1895 mm
Bootspace
440 litres315 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres74 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,05,9582,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,00,0002,12,40,272
RTO
15,84,00021,78,027
Insurance
6,21,4588,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,76,2715,21,642

