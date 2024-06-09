In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs GT-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Gt-r
|Brand
|BMW
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 2.12 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|8.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|3799 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6