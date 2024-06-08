In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S 350d 4MATIC. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. S-Class: 2925 cc engine, 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs S-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|S-class
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.57 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|12.8 to 13.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6