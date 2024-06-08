HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price starts at Rs. 1.57 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S 350d 4MATIC. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. S-Class: 2925 cc engine, 12.8 to 13.89 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs S-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M4 competition S-class
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.53 Cr₹ 1.57 Cr
Mileage9.7 kmpl12.8 to 13.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2925 cc
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66

M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.57 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm600 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm282 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I62.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Driving Range
576 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R1940 / 245 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear AxleMulti-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front AxleFour-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R2035 / 275 R20
Length
4794 mm5289
Ground Clearance
120 mm-
Wheelbase
2857 mm3216
Kerb Weight
1725 kg-
Height
1393 mm1503
Width
1887 mm1954
Bootspace
440 litres550
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Doors
2 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres70
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,05,9581,83,07,340
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,00,0001,56,60,000
RTO
15,84,00020,11,500
Insurance
6,21,4586,35,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,76,2713,93,496
Expert Rating
-

