In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Gls [2020-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.05 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2925 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6