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BMW M4 Competition vs Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M4 competition Amg e53 cabriolet
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.53 Cr₹ 1.3 Cr
Mileage9.7 kmpl11.48 kmpl
Engine Capacity2993 cc2999 cc
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG E53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
4Matic
₹1.30 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW M4 Competition Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm520 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm429 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I63.0L M256 Turbocharged I6 + EQ Boost
Driving Range
576 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds4.5 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19245 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear AxleIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front AxleIndependent Multi-link Suspension with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20275 / 35 R19
Length
4794 mm4953 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm114 mm
Wheelbase
2857 mm2939 mm
Kerb Weight
1725 kg1969 kg
Height
1393 mm1447 mm
Width
1887 mm1852 mm
Bootspace
440 litres371 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres66 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote with Boot Opener
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Yes-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not applicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalYes
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional-
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Interior Colours
BlackBlack with Aluminium Trim and Red Seatbelts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,05,9581,48,87,264
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,00,0001,30,00,000
RTO
15,84,00013,54,000
Insurance
6,21,4585,32,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,76,2713,19,985

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