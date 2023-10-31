In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and Maserati Quattroporte, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, Maserati Quattroporte Price starts at Rs. 1.8 Cr (ex-showroom price) for GT. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Quattroporte: 2979 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Quattroporte Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Quattroporte
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.8 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|8.2 to 9.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6