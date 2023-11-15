In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Ghibli
|Brand
|BMW
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|-
|816
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-