In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|Range
|-
|1076
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|16.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.9 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-