In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Lexus LS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs LS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Ls
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|Range
|-
|1263 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-