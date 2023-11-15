In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Lexus LM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs LM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Lm
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-