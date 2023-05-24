In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Lexus LC 500h, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs LC 500h Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|Lc 500h
|Brand
|BMW
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Range
|-
|1214
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-