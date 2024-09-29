In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs I-Pace Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|I-pace
|Brand
|BMW
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|Range
|-
|470 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|90 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-