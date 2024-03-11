HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsM4 Competition vs X7

BMW M4 Competition vs BMW X7

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i M Sport. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs X7 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M4 competition X7
BrandBMWBMW
Price₹ 1.53 Cr₹ 1.27 Cr
Range-937 km/charge
Mileage9.7 kmpl11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2993 cc-
Transmission Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
M4 Competition
BMW M4 Competition
M xDrive
₹1.53 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.27 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 2750 rpm520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.7 kmpl11.29 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6250 rpm375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
B58 Twin-Turbocharged I6-
Driving Range
576 Km937 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.5 seconds5.8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R19285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Five Link Rear AxleFive-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Front Suspension
Adaptive Suspension with Double-Joint Spring Strut Front AxleDouble-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Rear Tyres
285 / 30 R20285 / 45 R21
Length
4794 mm5181 mm
Ground Clearance
120 mm221 mm
Wheelbase
2857 mm3105 mm
Kerb Weight
1725 kg2490 kg
Height
1393 mm1835 mm
Width
1887 mm2000 mm
Bootspace
440 litres300 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person6 Person
Doors
2 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres83 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,75,05,9581,32,36,349
Ex-Showroom Price
1,53,00,0001,15,50,000
RTO
15,84,00012,09,000
Insurance
6,21,4584,76,849
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,76,2712,84,500

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    BMW M3 will continue to be available in fossil-fuel engine versions alongside an electric-only model.
    BMW might continue selling ICE and electric M3s simultaneously
    11 Mar 2024
    The power output of the BMW M4 Competition M xDrive stands at 528 bhp and 650 Nm.
    BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at 1.53 crore
    2 May 2024
    Ford Motor has introduced a new variant of the Mustang sedan called the Dark Horse. It will replace the GT and GT Convertible as the flagship offering from the Mustang family.
    Ford Mustang may soon get four doors & hybrid powertrain technology, hints CEO
    20 May 2024
    Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
    Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
    10 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BMW M5 Competition performance sedan is powered by a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology that can generate 625 hp of power and 750 Nm of peak torque.
    Watch: BMW launches M5 Competition sedan in India
    1 Jul 2021
    The historic vehicle is a Toronto Red Metallic BMW X5 M Competition equipped with a 617-horsepower M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine.
    Watch: How BMW rolled out its five millionth car in United States
    12 Jun 2020
    The new M5 series that comes with fresh styling elements and tech upgrades.
    Watch: 2021 BMW M5 and M5 Competition get sharper than ever
    17 Jun 2020
    BMW has taken the covers off the new X7 three-row SUV with host of updates and new engine options.
    2023 BMW X7 SUV breaks cover: First Look
    13 Apr 2022
    View all
     