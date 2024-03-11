In 2024 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and BMW X7, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive40i M Sport. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs X7 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|X7
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.27 Cr
|Range
|-
|937 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|11.29 to 14.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-