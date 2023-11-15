In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and BMW X5 M, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs X5 M Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|X5 m
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|8.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|4395 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|8