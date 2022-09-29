In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M4 Competition and BMW M8, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive, BMW M8 Price starts at Rs. 2.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. M8: 4395 cc engine, 8.77 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs M8 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|M8
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 2.44 Cr
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|8.77 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|4395 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|8