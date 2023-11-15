In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M4 Competition and BMW M5, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M4 Competition Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M xDrive and BMW M5 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition. M4 Competition: 2993 cc engine, 9.7 kmpl mileage. M5 gets a battery pack of up to 18.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M4 Competition vs M5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M4 competition
|M5
|Brand
|BMW
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 1.53 Cr
|₹ 1.99 Cr
|Range
|-
|69 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.7 kmpl
|49.75 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|18.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-