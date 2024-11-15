In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)