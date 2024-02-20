In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)