In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs Camry Comparison