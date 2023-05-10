In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs 69.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs 85.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cayman. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 13.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less