BMW M340i vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹69.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl13.51
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Driving Range
768 Km729.54
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Petrol-
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceOptional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,39,8051,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
69,20,0001,25,63,000
RTO
7,21,00013,10,300
Insurance
2,98,3055,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,70,6573,09,291

    Latest News

    Porsche 718 Spyder RS is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph.
    Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuts as final 718 model with internal combustion engine
    10 May 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
    Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers
    11 May 2023
    Majority of the Porsche 718 got destroyed with only the rear portion of the car recognizable.
    Speeding Porsche burns to ashes after hitting divider, tree in Gurugram
    11 May 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    BMW has opened bookings for the 2021 BMW M340i sedan at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh.
    Made in India BMW M340i xDrive: First Drive Review
    5 Mar 2021
    View all
     