In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4