In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Gla [2021-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|17 to 19 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4