In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Gla
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4