In 2026 when choosing among the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Eqb
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)