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BMW M340i vs Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe

In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs C-Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS M340i C-coupe
BrandBMWMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 74.9 Lakhs₹ 80.17 Lakhs
Mileage13.02 kmpl9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2998 cc2996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
M340i
BMW M340i
xDrive
₹74.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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C-Coupe
Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
43 AMG 4MATIC
₹80.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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BMW M340i Visual Comparison

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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1900-5000 rpm520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.02 kmpl10.87
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
369 bhp @ 5500-6500 rpm385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6M276 Twin-Turbo V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds-
Driving Range
768 km717.42
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2996 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres6.05
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R19225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing4-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle5-link Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 35 R19245 / 40 R18
Length
4713 mm4693
Wheelbase
2851 mm2840
Height
1440 mm1402
Width
1827 mm1810
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
4 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
59 litres66
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
166+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + AlcantaraLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
85,88,78593,19,694
Ex-Showroom Price
74,90,00081,10,000
RTO
7,78,0008,65,000
Insurance
3,20,2853,44,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,84,6062,00,316

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