In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs C-Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|C-coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6