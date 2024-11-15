In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Amg e53
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|11.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6