In 2024 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs 69.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs 92.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic Plus. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.